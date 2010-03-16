Hurricane conference underway in Baton Rouge

By Michael Addison - email

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and LSU are hosting the first-ever Central Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Conference in Baton Rouge.

During the two-day workshop, hundreds of officials and experts from all levels, including KPLC's Jeff Jumper, will discuss hurricane-related topics including hurricane preparedness, forecasting of storms and hurricanes, coastal inundation and storm surge models.

The conference will also highlight new products and resources that NOAA and Louisiana State University will implement for the upcoming hurricane season.

Tuesday is the first day of the conference. It concludes Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

