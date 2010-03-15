LSU holds their pro day

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The NFL draft is next month.

The first day of the draft is on April 22nd to be exact.

LSU has 23 players who want to find a roster spot on an NFL team. Those players worked out for scouts at pro day in Baton Rouge.

An official number has not been announced, but the LSU Athletic Department was expecting around 100 NFL representatives to attend the workouts. The players admitted it was a stressful day.

"It's a lot of pressure because this is the last time you get to run routes, run your 40 time, do all of your drills," LSU wide receiver Brandon LaFell said. "This is the last time they get to see you for another month."

"It's very intense," LSU safety Chad Jones said. "It was exactly what I thought it was going to be."

LSU offensive lineman Ciron Black says NFL scouts want to see the full range of your abilities.

"They want me to get my right tackle set to where it is with the left tackle set," Black said. "Things like that and being able to move from left guard to right guard, so just being versatile."

Tight end Richard Dickson believes he's ready to play in the NFL.

"I'm very confident at the next level I can play," Dickson said. "It's just I have to look out for a team to give me that opportunity and a chance to get out there."

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.