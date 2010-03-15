McNeese changing payment procedures

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Effective April 5, McNeese Students will not be allowed to pay with a credit card for tuition through the cashier's office in Smith Hall or by phone.

Any student paying with a credit card will have to pay through Nelnet, a third party that is designed to be more secure. It's more safe but it will cost more as there is a fee of 2.75-percent of the tuition going to Nelnet.

Vice President of Business Affairs Eddie Meche says "it's a safe way to pay, it's secure and the transactions are encrypted so there's no risk of someone getting their credit card number or identity information."

Students can still pay in the cashier's office with a check or money order.

McNeese officials picked April 5 as the date so students going to summer school can use the method, and it will prepare everyone for the fall semester.

