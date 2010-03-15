Fire department points out safety tips

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the past three weeks, there have been approximately ten reported fires in the Lake Charles area.

The Lake Charles Fire Department is very concerned because this number of fires usually only happens in the winter months, and not during the weather that we're currently having.

Chief Fire Prevention T. A. Jones says, "I'm trying to get the public to understand that a fire can happen at anytime, and to be more cautious also if you don't have a plan you will not succeed, so you really need to have a plan in your home."

Important safety tips to remember is to check smoke detectors often and keep fresh batteries. Also, LCFD officials say people should sleep with their doors closed in case a fire does break out in the house. This will give you a different way to escape.

