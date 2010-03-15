Building collapses, several injured - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Building collapses, several injured

UPDATE: Two volunteer students from Mississippi were hospitalized, but are being released on Tuesday and are going back home to Mississippi.  They were part of a much larger group…the rest are believed to still be there working at the camp.  One male volunteer was also injured and remains hospitalized…but is okay.

Work continues at the camp getting things done before summer camps and events.

DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) - Dry Creek Baptist camp has been around for a long time, and so have some of the buildings. With help from some volunteers from Mississippi, some of those building were being demolished.

"We were tearing down two old buildings that the camp was using as a craft building and a maintenance supply building," said Frank Bogard with Dry Creek Baptist Camp.

But, it was not long before the work came to a screeching halt.

"Apparently, after removing the exterior walls the building did not have enough support and it collapsed," said Bogard.

According to camp workers there were two buildings, built back in the fifties that were being torn down. The volunteers from Mississippi had already torn down the first and they started working on the second. They began beating down the siding and in the process the weight shifted and the roof fell, trapping three people inside. Two of the youth workers that were inside managed to work their way out with only minor injuries. But, an older man, who was inside at the time the building fell, was trapped.

"We used the camps John Deer tractor to partially lift the building on the side where we knew he was. He was probably six or seven feet under the building. When I got there, as we had lifted the building up, we were able to crawl up under there and help pull him out," said Bogard.

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, his condition was listed at severe but not life threatening. All three were taken to Memorial hospital for treatment.

"We are grateful that no one was killed in this. We just ask that people be praying for those young people and the older man that was injured," said Bogard.

