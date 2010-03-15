Owner: Martha Dalton

2744 Country Club Road

Lake Charles, LA 70605

337-478-0550

Days and Times of Operation:

School Year – Monday – Thursday 10am – 7:15 pm, Saturday 10 am – 2 pm Summer – First Steps Program Monday – Thursday 8 am – 10 am

Summer Camp Sessions Monday – Friday 10 am – 12 pm

Math Tutoring/Enrichment – Monday – Thursday 1 pm – 7 pm

Website: http://www.mathnasium-swlouisiana.com/ or http://www.mathnasium.com/

Mathnasium is a learning center where students go year-round to boost their math skills. We are highly specialized; we teach only math. Our program is for students in pre-K through 12th grade. Members pay a monthly membership fee, and usually attend twice a week for about an hour. Our goal is to significantly increase your child's math skills, understanding of math concepts, and overall school performance, while building confidence and forging a positive attitude toward the subject.

Mathnasium opened in Lake Charles in December of 2007. The owner, Martha Dalton, is a retired math teacher and has taught at various schools in Calcasieu Parish for 20 years. The Lake Charles center was the first franchise to open in the state of Louisiana.

We specialize in math, qualified teachers customize and lead students throughout the program, we offer a flexible program schedule, we have spent 30 years perfecting our proven and proprietary curriculum that is not available anywhere else, we administer a verbal as well as a written assessment , we use a combination of guided practice, manipulatives, and engaging math games to engage students, two independent studies prove our students improve quickly and significantly, and we offer affordable pricing.

We will continue to grow the enrollment at our center and hope to increase our community involvement. Mathnasium – Lake Charles is currently a Partner in Education with Maplewood M.S. and SJ Welsh M.S., where free tutoring is provided for select students that need to focus on basic math facts. Mathnasium - Lake Charles also provided SES tutoring at Reynaud M. S. during the school year.