Clearing up 2010 Census confusion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Clearing up 2010 Census confusion

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – It only comes around once every 10 years, so it's no wonder why some in Southwest Louisiana are confused about 2010 U.S. Census.

Is it coming through the mail? Will a worker appear at my door? Can I fill it out online?

Those are some of the questions many are asking.

Renee Clark, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Census Dallas Region office, said the surveys have been mailed and Louisianans should receive their survey in their mailboxes this week.

Clark said Census workers will go door-to-door if the bureau does not receive a response by mid-April.

"There are ten questions that will take approximately ten minutes to complete, that will affect the next 10 years of our life," said Clark.

Clark said the state of Louisiana lost $60 million after the 2000 Census because 60,000 people did not return a completed Census questionnaire.

Clark said the bureau tries to keep up with the times, but the Census cannot be completed online because of concerns over security.  However, there is some talk about possibly putting the 2020 Census online.

College students and military personnel who reside in barracks are encouraged to list the location they currently spend most of their time as their address. For example, if a college student lives on campus, they should list their school address as their residence on the Census.

Clark said the Lake Charles Census office is still looking for part-time help. Starting pay is $11.50/hour. Those interested in applying should call (337) 656-4560.

If you do not receive a Census survey, you should call 866-872-6868.

For more information about the 2010 Census, click here.

