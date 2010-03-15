Renee Grantham receives state librarian honor

The following is a news release from Westlake High:
Renee Grantham of Lake Charles has won the 2010 Elizabeth Bruns Award by the Louisiana Library Association.
The award is presented annually to a school librarian to recognize a program that demonstrates exemplary library usage.
Grantham, who has served as a Calcasieu Parish school librarian for 24 years, has a master's of education in instructional technology, a bachelor's in business education with school library certification and an MLIS from LSU.
A leader within the Louisiana Library Association, Grantham is also a member of the American Library Association, the American Association of School Librarians and the Louisiana Association of School Librarians.
Grantham received her award in Baton Rouge on March 12 while attending the Louisiana Library Association's 84th annual conference.
