McNeese changing payment procedures

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Effective April 5th, McNeese State University will be making a change in student tuition and fee payment procedures.

No credit card payments for student tuition fees will be accepted by the cashier's office in Smith Hall or by telephone.

All credit card payments must be made trough a secure online process using the student's password protected portal account.

Students will now have the option to set up authorized users to make payments on their behalf without sharing academic information.

MSU Vice President for business affairs Eddie Meche says that they are in the final stages of upgrading the new software and that the new system will no longer accept online credit cards.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.