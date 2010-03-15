2010 Census Forms Arriving Today

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - More than 120 million U.S. Census forms begin arriving Monday in mailboxes around the country.

The government's population count will be used to determine congressional seats and more than $400 billion in federal aid.

Fast-growing states in the south and the west could stand to lose the most because of lower-than-average mail participation rates in 2000.

If everyone who receives a census form mailed it back, the government would save an estimated $1.5 billion in follow-up visits.

