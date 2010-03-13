MSU Track wins second cup

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – MSU track won captured their second Bob Hayes Louisiana Challenge Cup, in the Cowboy Relay.

Combined in men's and women's events, the Cowboys totaled 312.5 points. Listed below are the other team scores.

MSU: 312.5 pts. Northwestern State: 284 pts. Southeastern Louisiana: 215.5 pts. UL-Monroe: 199.5 pts. UL-Lafayette: 194.5 pts. Wiley: 10pts.

MSU First Assistant Coach, Jon Fagan, said hosting the event gets better every year.

"More schools keep coming," said Fagan. "It's a really good atmosphere. I've had a few coaches come up to us and tell us that we're doing a really good job and that compliments us as program, so I feel like it's been a good competition."

In the 5,000 meter run, MSU's Amy Guinn set a new school of 17:20.53. Guinn broke the 17:21.12 record set by Kari Ange in 1993.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.