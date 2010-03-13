Home owners get tips on buying and remodeling homes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Home owners get tips on buying and remodeling homes

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Residents from the lake area learned the best ways to save when building a new home at the Home Builders Association Annual Home Show on Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Vendors with real estate companies and other businesses were on hand to answer questions for home buyers.

Jennifer Hobbs plans to look for a home upon graduation from McNeese State University in May.

Hobbs attended the home show to learn more about what she needs to do as a first-time home buyer. 

"The thing that I learned the most is that I really need to establish my credit first," said Hobbs.

Once her credit is set she will be ready for some tax breaks as a first-time home buyer.

"If you're a first time home-buyer you get an $8,000 tax credit before April 30th," said Scott Beaudreaux of Louisiana Mortgage Company.

The mortgage company told her that once she established a credit, she would then go to a realtor and put her name on the list to be notified of houses that fall into a certain price range.

While Hobbs is just getting started, other folks are looking for more cost efficient ways to remodel their home.

Amy Carpenter of Lake Charles learned how to save on gutting her home while keeping it safe at the same time.

A vendor that installs gutters was there to tell her what mistakes to avoid when choosing gutters for your home.

"Most of the mistakes I've seen is they've already done their landscaping, and their beds are already washed out in their yards," said Mike Moore with Absolute Gutters. "They need to pick you their gutters first to really protect their home from dirt eroding the ground."

If you have questions about financing or remodeling your home, the Home Builders Association Annual Home Show runs through March 14th at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

