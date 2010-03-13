An Iowa Man Could Face Life in Prison

By Shawn Herndon – sherndon@kplctv.com

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A man convicted of theft, trying to disarm a police officer and simple battery could face a life term because of the three felony convictions that were already on his record, prosecutors said.

According to the Lake Charles American Press, Assistant District Attorney Tara Hawkins said she'll charge Alex P. Papillion as a multiple felon to ensure he spends more time in prison. His convictions Friday involved two felonies and a misdemeanor. He'll be sentenced April 9.

Papillion's charges originally included second-degree battery - a felony - but jurors downgraded it to the misdemeanor simple battery. Battery involves a use of force; second-degree battery involves the intentional infliction of serious injury.

Papillion, 46, of Iowa, was accused of pushing Lake Charles police Officer Rebecca Reed down a flight of stairs during a foot chase Dec. 8, 2006.

