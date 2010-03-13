Mother of the child hit by truck speaks

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Thursday evening a two year old boy was hit by a truck on General Patton Street.

The two year old was then transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital after sustaining potentially life threatening injuries.

He is now in critical, but stable condition.

"He's responding to movement, he's conscious, but his face is swollen so he can't open his eyes. As far as any internal damage, they don't see anything major, they just want to make sure his brain is responding to his lungs so that he can breath on his own," said the boy's mother, Javonna Drake.

Even with the boy's positive prognosis, Javonna hopes this accident can show people the dangers of speeding and not paying attention behind the wheel so no mother is forced to experience what she is going through.

"For me that was the most hardest thing, standing there and seeing my baby getting hit by a car, and there wasn't nothing I could do about it, and these people that live on the street know that they have slow children at play," said Drake. "People should be more careful if they have a sign that says 'slow children at play', slow down, if the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, go 25 miles an hour and other children won't get hurt because my baby shouldn't have to suffer like he's suffering."

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and according to the lead traffic investigator, Sgt. Ted Trunick, showed no visible signs of impairment.

The boy's breathing tubes were taken out late this afternoon and doctors are very optimistic that once his swelling goes down, his breathing will improve.

