Pokes crushed by Demons

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Not a good way to get started.

The Cowboy baseball team was blown away by the Northwestern State Demons in their Southland Conference opener, 9-2.

Starter Dustin Lloyd came into this game pitching well. He did not have a good outing against NSU. He went 3.2 innings, gave up seven runs, six of them earned on eight hits. All six of those earned runs were given up in the bottom of the first inning.

The Cowboy offense did not play much better. They got both of their runs off of solo home runs from Blake Ellender and Lee Orr in the top of the eighth inning.

Maybe the most important stat of the night: Cowboy hitters struck out sixteen times.

Seth Granger had the best night overall for the Cowboys. He went 3-4.

McNeese will play two more games in Natchitoches before returning home to play Southeastern Louisiana on March 19th.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.