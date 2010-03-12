MSU gumbo fundraiser

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State Visual Arts department sponsored a gumbo fundraiser to raise money for a trip to the 44th Annual National Council on Education in the Ceramic Arts Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The gumbo was donated by Brickhouse Catering and tickets were ten dollars, with that you get all the gumbo you could eat plus potato salad and soft drinks, and one of the handcrafted ceramic bowls made by the department.

Assistant Professor Kenneth Baskin knows of the significance of the conference and says, "well, the students that want to go to graduate school, they have a chance to research schools, meet students that are at those universities, see what those students are doing, more importantly that they get a chance to meet and talk with the professors".

Over five thousand students are expected to attend the conference, and MSU students will be leaving at the end of the month.

