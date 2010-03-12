With Fujita gone, Saints dive into free agency

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club could be in the market for a defensive end now that New Orleans is free to pursue free agents from other teams.

Loomis says the Saints were hamstrung by the NFL's "final four" rule for an uncapped season. The rule limits which free agents may be signed by teams that played in conference title games until they've lost free agents of their own.

When Scott Fujita signed with Cleveland, the Saints could start looking at players with expired contracts on other teams.

St. Louis defensive end James Hall is visiting Friday and Rams defensive end Leonard Little has agreed to visit later.

Former Carolina quarterback Jake Delhomme also scheduled a visit for Friday and Saturday.

