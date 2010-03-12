Two men arrested for attempted home burglary in Carlyss

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles, LA – Around 12:30 p.m. March 9, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a house on Linda Lane in Carlyss regarding the burglary of a house in progress.



The homeowner told deputies an unknown man attempted to break into his house while he was home. He stated the man knocked on the door several times and rang the door bell to see if anyone was home. When the homeowner came to the door, the man at the door and another man standing in the garage fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.



A perimeter was set up and K-9's were used to help try to locate the two suspects. During the search, a car was located at the intersection of Thompson and Staci St. It was learned the license plate had been switched but the owner of the car's wallet and the correct license plate was located in the car. The investigation revealed the car was registered to one of the suspects.



On March 10, with help from witnesses, Terrence D. Davis, 18, of Lake Charles, was identified as one of the suspects. The next day, Davis went to the CPSO West-Cal Law Enforcement Center to report his car stolen. After he completed the form he was advised of his rights and questioned about the attempted burglary on Linda Lane where he denied any involvement.



Detectives then received a tip in the investigation of the second suspect, Dezmond F. Thibodeaux, 17, of Lake Charles, being involved. Detectives then located Thibodeaux at his house and he cooperated with the investigation. While being questioned by CPSO detectives he confirmed to attempting to break into the house.



On March 11, Davis and Thibodeaux were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted burglary and criminal trespassing. Davis was also charged with filing a false police report. Thibodeaux was also charged with resisting an officer.



Judge David Ritchie set Davis' bond at $47,000. Judge Wilford Carter set Thibodeaux's bond at $3,000.



CPSO Detective Glen Lowery is the lead investigator on this case. This investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible.