Two men arrested for attempted home burglary in Carlyss - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two men arrested for attempted home burglary in Carlyss

Dezmond Thibodeaux, left and Terrence Davis, right (Source: CPSO) Dezmond Thibodeaux, left and Terrence Davis, right (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – Around 12:30 p.m. March 9, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a house on Linda Lane in Carlyss regarding the burglary of a house in progress.  

The homeowner told deputies an unknown man attempted to break into his house while he was home.  He stated the man knocked on the door several times and rang the door bell to see if anyone was home.  When the homeowner came to the door, the man at the door and another man standing in the garage fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.  

A perimeter was set up and K-9's were used to help try to locate the two suspects.  During the search, a car was located at the intersection of Thompson and Staci St.  It was learned the license plate had been switched but the owner of the car's wallet and the correct license plate was located in the car.  The investigation revealed the car was registered to one of the suspects.

On March 10, with help from witnesses, Terrence D. Davis, 18, of Lake Charles, was identified as one of the suspects.  The next day, Davis went to the CPSO West-Cal Law Enforcement Center to report his car stolen.  After he completed the form he was advised of his rights and questioned about the attempted burglary on Linda Lane where he denied any involvement.  

Detectives then received a tip in the investigation of the second suspect, Dezmond F. Thibodeaux, 17, of Lake Charles, being involved.  Detectives then located Thibodeaux at his house and he cooperated with the investigation.  While being questioned by CPSO detectives he confirmed to attempting to break into the house.

On March 11, Davis and Thibodeaux were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted burglary and criminal trespassing.  Davis was also charged with filing a false police report.  Thibodeaux was also charged with resisting an officer.

Judge David Ritchie set Davis' bond at $47,000.  Judge Wilford Carter set Thibodeaux's bond at $3,000.

CPSO Detective Glen Lowery is the lead investigator on this case.  This investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly