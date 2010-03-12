Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Lake Charles barber shop - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Lake Charles barber shop

Louis Miles III (Source: LCPD) Louis Miles III (Source: LCPD)

UPDATE: The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of the "All About You" barber shop that happened on Friday morning.

21-year-old Louis Daniel Miles III, faces armed robbery charges. 

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 8 a.m. on Friday at a barber shop on Opelousas Street.

According to authorities three black males entered the "All About You" barber shop with a gun as they demanded money from both the owner and a client in the waiting room.

After getting away with an undetermined amount of money, the three men stole the barber shop owner's truck and sped away.

Authorities apprehended the vehicle later that morning at the corner of 1st Avenue and Railroad Street in Lake Charles.

A client was also held at gunpoint and the thieves got away with her money as well. 

Myron Miller, the owner of "All About You" said he has never experienced anything like this in his 13 years as a business owner.

"I'm still troubled in my spirit," said Miller. "I mean these people came in and tried to rob me  and it's bad just encountering that." 

Miller urges all business owners to always be on guard.

Doris Chenier was the client the thieves stole from in the waiting room.

Chenier said this teaches her to never be too comfortable in any situation.

"It's going to teach me to always be aware," said Chenier. "Because you never know what's going to come behind you."

If you have any information involving the robbery, feel free to call the Lake Charles Police Department at (337) 491-1456.

