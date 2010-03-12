Jennings sales tax

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon is asking the city to vote "yes" for the approval of a one percent sales tax.

The tax is designed to fund most of the city's salaries, offices and services.

Mayor Duhon says that if the tax passes, he would use 40% of its proceeds for the city's general fund, which provides money for the legal, finance, police, fire, and recreation departments.

The city is awaiting an opinion from the state Attorney General's Office on the matter.

The issue will be on the ballot on March 27. Early voting begins on March 13.

