KPLC rewinds to the building of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

KPLC rewinds to the building of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) - It's a time when life moved much more slowly in Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish.  There weren't nearly as many cars on the road, and a huge construction project was underway-- the building of the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

It's a landmark so familiar that it's hard to imagine when the I-10 Bridge did not rise above the river linking east with west.  Maybe that's why pictures of the bridge being built are so interesting, especially to those who have driven over it a thousand times.

Amazing pictures, forwarded to us by a viewer, show the bridge under construction between 1949 and 1952 when it was finished. Eighty five year old George Bass is a retired engineer who worked for the state highway department for 28 years . He says the pictures were probably taken for the state. "I'm amazed to see these pictures. I believe they were taken by contractor and submitted by the state to show progress taking place each month."

 Though he came after the bridge was built he says it was indeed an architectural marvel of the day--and one of the last actually designed in house by state highway engineers.  Bass said, "I graduated from '61 from LSU. In the halls of the engineering building the picture of this bridge was on there and it was an award winning bridge."

 Frank Pryce was away at college while the bridge was built but remembers how before people had to take the old Highway 90 bridge that crossed from what is now Shell Beach Drive. "You would go down Lakeshore which was Highway 90 and you would go right at the port and go across and hit 90 again and go all the way through to Texas." Pryce admits when the bridge opened there were people who didn't want to drive across it. "Because they didn't want to be up that high and especially at night, with no lights on it." said Pryce. "It's still a controversy."

Bass says it was never built to be part of the interstate system. "There was no interstate at that time. That bridge does not meet interstate standards. The feds asked us to put that bridge in the federal system and we allowed them to do that but they promised that they would build a new bridge later on. Well, it's been a few years and they still haven't built that bridge."

 And no doubt those who built it never imagined it would be part of one of the most heavily traveled highways in the nation.

The state plans to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge but progress has been slow for various reasons including underground chemical contamination that could spread if disturbed by construction activities.  We'll let you know as there are new developments.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly