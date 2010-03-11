Charging Indians eliminated

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was a good run.
But #3 Washington-Marion's playoff run came to an end in the semi-finals of the state playoffs. They lost their Top 28 game against #2 Bossier by the final of 80-60. The game was played at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Josh Gray led the way for the Charging Indians. He had a game-high 25 points while going 4 of 8 from three point land. Three of those threes came in the first quarter. Desharick Guidry also had a good game, putting up 15 points and 8 rebounds.
Washington-Marion trailed by just four points in the fourth quarter, but they could not come back.
The BearKats had four players in double figures. Joseph James scored a team-high 21 points. He only missed one three point shot, going 5 for 6.
The Charging Indians finish the season at 25-4 overall.
