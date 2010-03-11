A tour of the new DeQuincy Elementary

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - For almost a month students at DeQuincy Elementary have been enjoying their new facilities. Pre-K through fifth grade were all roaming the same halls in a building that was due for upkeep.

The new campus is now home to third, fourth and fifth graders.

School officials are so happy with the school and say the students are too because since they moved, there's been little disciplinary problems.

On Thursday, DeQuincy Elementary hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new campus.

Calcasieu Parish School Board Member James Karr said that most of the funding came from taxing big corporations like oil and pipeline companies.

It's a brand new environment for these young students as they now have a bigger cafeteria, a media center that is a library and computer center all in one.

The school is really adapting to new technology and further advancing the education of its students.

