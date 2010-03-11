Registered sex offender wanted in Rayne

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Acadia Parish are attempting to locate a registered sex offender in Rayne who failed to contact the Sheriff's office when he changed his location of residence.



A warrant has been issued for 38-year-old John Allen Arceneaux of Rayne because of his failure to register.



In addition to the charges in Acadia Parish, he is also wanted by authorities in Calcasieu Parish.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that they have an outstanding warrant for Arceneaux's arrest



He is wanted for sexual battery charges stemming from an incident of inappropriate sexual contact with a child back in February. His bond is set at $100,000 for those charges.



If you know where Arceneaux is, you are asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 788-8700 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3700



