Leesville man gets 40 years prison for producing child porn

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -It was 2005 when Leesville police received information that Christopher Comeaux had sexually molested a ten year old girl. Ultimately the investigation revealed Comeaux produced child pornography by videotaping the little girl on numerous occasions-- even forcing the girl to hold the camera while he committed sexual acts upon her. When executing a search warrant on his home, authorities found CD's of little girls engaged in sex acts with men as well as thousands of images of child porn.

In December a jury found Comeaux guilty of producing and possessing child porn and on Thursday day appeared before Judge Patricia Minaldi for sentencing...

Minaldi severely criticized Comeaux as he stood before her recounting how he had, in her words, the unmitigated gall to put his hands on the Bible and have the little girl swear not to tell anyone..warning her that if she did she would burn in hell.

In pronouncing sentence Minaldi said it was her goal to make sure he never has the chance to hurt another child. She gave him the maximum, a total of forty years in prison and warned if he ever does get out he must never have contact with the victim or any child under the age of 18 years of age.

Defense attorney Jenifer Cummings says Comeaux asked her to make a statement for him."I can tell you that Mr. Comeaux has never told me that he did those things. His contention is that he was wrongfully convicted and he will appeal both the conviction and the sentence."

Cummings points out Comeaux served his country in the military. A fact the judge says to use for sympathy disgraces the uniform.

Federal prosecutor John Luke Walker declined to be interviewed but he told the court he plans to prosecute Comeaux in state court for the aggravated rape of the child he victimized.



