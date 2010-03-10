Cowboys hold on to beat UNO

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It shouldn't be that stressful.

But it was.

McNeese State took a five run lead into the ninth inning and gave up four runs. Luckily for the Pokes, they were able to hold on and defeat the University of New Orleans, 12-11.

Steven Irvine led the way for McNeese with a big offensive night. He went 3-4 with 4 RBI, 3 runs scored, and a home run.

Jace Peterson also had a good game for MSU. He went 3-5 with 2 RBI, 4 runs scored, and a home run.

Terry Burrows' squad jumped out to a 6-0 lead after just two innings. But the Privateers were able to hang in there and keep the game close.

The Cowboys will now have their first three-game Southland Conference series of 2010. They will play on the road against Northwestern State from March 12th through 14th.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.