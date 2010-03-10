Impairment suspected in Vinton double fatality

By Lee Peck - bio | email

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - To most drivers it wasn't clear what caused Wednesday morning's deadly crash on Highway 90 just east of Vinton.

"The fog was very dense and when we were coming up on the scene of the wreck I couldn't see but about a thousand feet in front of me," explained one eyewitness.

According to Louisiana State Police 47-year-old Raymond Armentor crossed the westbound center line crashing his pickup truck head on with a mini-van. Pronounced dead on the scene were the van's driver 45-year-old Brian Holland and passenger 47-year-old Rebecca Leboeuf - both of Sulphur. Based on evidence, troopers say it doesn't appear to be an accident.

"At the scene troopers did observe signs of impairment," said Sgt. James Anderson, LA State Police Troop D.

This isn't his first time Armentor is suspected of being under the influence. Records show he was pulled over at the EZ Mart on Highway 108 July 30, 2003. After a field sobriety test - he was arrested and charged with 1st offense DWI, driving with a suspended license and a parole violation.

Armentor was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries but did submit a toxicology sample.

"Under Louisiana state law if you are involved in a crash, involving a serious injury or a fatality - a toxicology sample is taken - so he provided a blood as well as a urine sample," said Sgt. Anderson.

Based on the results of that toxicology test, Armentor could face two counts of vehicular homicide, second offense DWI, and driving left of center. Toxicology tests could take up to two months, but state police are working to expedite that process. Meanwhile once the results do come back - troopers will have better idea if the suspected impairment was brought on by alcohol or drugs.

