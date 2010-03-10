Jesus sign violates city ordinance

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you drive down Highway 171 through north Lake Charles, chances are you've seen plenty of signs - now one of those signs is at the center of controversy.



A sign that's outside of the Pink Pig Restaurant refers to Jesus, but the city says it has nothing against the sign's message - just that the sign itself violates a city ordinance.



Danny Davis, the owner of the restaurant says the sign's message is important and says he has gotten a big response from it.



Davis says he has no plans of taking the sign down.



The city says they expect to meet with Davis later this week about the sign, and determine if a permit can be issued for it.



