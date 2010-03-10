District Attorney: Accused child abuser could face life in prison - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

District Attorney: Accused child abuser could face life in prison

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to District Attorney John DeRosier, the two counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile could carry up to 40-years each. The 25 cruelty to a juvenile charges could carry up to ten years in prison each. If convicted on all charges, Jaime Day could be sentenced to 330-years in prison.

On February, 19 a deputy responding to a call of concern found a thirty-eight pound 9-year old laying on a blood and urine stained pallet. They said he had multiple bruises to his body and hypothermia due to malnutrition. District Attorney John DeRosier said his office is ready for the case.

"Certainly this is a very serious case. And, we take all child neglect and molestation cases extremely serious in this office," said DeRosier.

Murry Day, the boys father, is facing one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile, and five counts of cruelty to a juvenile. There are many more charges against Jaime Day, the boys stepmother.

"It is not unlikely that she would be charged with all of those counts. That certainly is a possibility," said DeRosier.

Several people, who know the family, have posted comments of support for Jaime, on our Facebook page. Some said the boy already had sever mental issues. Several attempts  have been made by  7 News to speak with these people, but no one has come forward. 7 News also attempted to speak with Jaime Day's attorney, Walter Sanchez. He also declined to comment.

