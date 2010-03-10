Crackdown on Crime - Murder of Catherine Martin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crackdown on Crime - Murder of Catherine Martin

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The case has been open since February 18, 1982, when a woman's body was found floating in the Black Bayou. The victim identified as Catherine Martin of Iowa, died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her face.

"It's a shame because she is 20 years old, brutally murdered," said Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "It's important that people understand that a murder case never goes away, it's never closed."

According to Mancuso several key pieces of evidence were collected. Martin's car found abandoned near the Calcasieu/Jeff Davis parish line. Also the bloody weapons believed to be used in the murder - a tire changing hammer and flat head screw driver found along with her cosmetic bag two days later near Rabbit Island under the Interstate 210 Bridge. Investigators believe they were tossed.

There are also reports of a suspicious truck described a two tone dark red GMC or Chevy seen leaving the Black Bayou area the night before the body was discovered. And even though there were suspects at the time, Mancuso said nothing ever panned out.

"Many times, have a suspect and having the evidence we didn't have the technology back then that we have today," said Mancuso.  

Just like the status of the case, not much has changed at Black Bayou since 1982. Over the years different investigators have looked over the case, most recently Calcasieu's Cold Case Squad. Often times they revisit witnesses and the crime scenes. 

"We kind of start back from scratch and just re-look at it and see if a new set of eyes brings a different light to it," said Mancuso.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's lead cold case investigator Ramby Cormier at 494-4523 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly