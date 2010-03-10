Samaritan Counseling Center held its annual awards dinner on March 5, 2010 at the Buccaneer Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Over 200 people were in attendance when local Lake Charles Judge Thomas Quirk was named the 2010 Samaritan of the Year.



The award was designed to recognize an individual who has worked selflessly to improve the lives of others, demonstrate a willingness to invest time and money that benefits those in need, and promote health in body, mind and spirit.



Judge Quirk was selected through the online voting on KPLC-TV's website as a nominee and voted as Samaritan of the Year by Friends of Samaritan. Others nominated and finalists for the award included Sgt. Darek Ardoin, Pastor Leona Benoit, Pearl Cole, Victoria Courville, Sandy Gay, Lenore Hayes, Lida J. McMillan, Dr. Garrett Ryder, Dr. Howard Stroud, Albertha Thomas, Jim Wyche.