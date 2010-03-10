Written by Lauren Keith - bio | email

Edited by Jeff Jumper - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS/KPLC) – David Likens is 36 and the father of three active boys. He wants to keep up with them. To do that, he said he needs to be in shape.

"For me, getting the food, understanding the program, and ok, I'm gonna make time for it and not take away from my family," said David.

David also works overnights, so this at-home fitness regimen really looked like it could work for him. P90X promises in just 90 days you'll get the ultimate physique, "no machines, no kidding." All you need is a set of dumbbells or resistance bands and a pull-up bar.

"I think I can make this thing work," David explains.

That's the other addition, a can-do attitude and a willingness to change your eating style, perhaps. Aside from the workout DVD's, P90X offers a dieting plan with meal ideas. David found the meal plan calls for eating just about every two hours. Plus, you must stick to the plan for 90 days, period.

"Once I got started there were bumps and hills, and I thought, 'Hey I don't have time for this,' but the nice thing about the program, he tells you to just push play and you'll see the results," David explained.

Several people tend to quit this program after the first two weeks because it can be so intense. For David, it was a challenge he was willing to take.

David reported, "It did take a good week to two weeks of soreness, but this is working. I'm seeing the fat tear off."

After ninety days of following the P90X program, David moved down six pant sizes and he was back to his weight from high school.

"Which for me has to be the "a-ha" moment. This thing really does work," claimed David.

Remember his goal was not to get big and bulky. Instead he upped his cardio so he could keep up with the kiddos and get back to playing the sports he loves.

David says what he loves most about P90X is the diversity, which any personal trainer will tell you is key in sculpting your body. One day you focus on cardio, another it's weight lifting, another is yoga and plyometrics. This is all accomplished in the comfort of your own home with the P90X. David says he's amazed at his stamina and flexibility.

He also says the workout instructor is very down to earth. David says it's like having a personal trainer in your own home.

One hundred bucks gets you 12 DVDs, training advice, and a food guide, plus access to the live chat on the P90X web site in case you have a question or need to find the extra motivation.

"This thing really does work," David said.

So for our sake, the P90X gets a YES for our "Does it Work?" test, as long as you have the willpower, motivation, and are healthy enough to perform the exercises required over the 90-day period.

