Panthers knocked out by Rapides

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - They just came up short.
#4 Fairview was unable to upset #1 Rapides in the semi-final round of the boys' Class B state playoffs. Rapides was victorious by the final of 83-75.
This was the Panthers' first trip to the Top 28 since 1988, snapping a 22-year drought.
Four players scored in double figures for Fairview. Cody Neal, Colby Marler, Jake Howard, and Travis Campbell all scored at least 15 points each.
The Panthers trailed 37-23 at the half. They outscored Rapides 34-26 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.
Fairview ends their season with a 31-8 overall record.
