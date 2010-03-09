Panthers knocked out by Rapides

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - They just came up short.

#4 Fairview was unable to upset #1 Rapides in the semi-final round of the boys' Class B state playoffs. Rapides was victorious by the final of 83-75.

This was the Panthers' first trip to the Top 28 since 1988, snapping a 22-year drought.

Four players scored in double figures for Fairview. Cody Neal, Colby Marler, Jake Howard, and Travis Campbell all scored at least 15 points each.

The Panthers trailed 37-23 at the half. They outscored Rapides 34-26 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough.

Fairview ends their season with a 31-8 overall record.

