Woman arrested for child abuse; bond set at $5.5 million

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On February, 19 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office received a call from a woman concerned that a nine year old boy was being abused. Sheriff's deputies said they where shocked when they arrived at a house on Southern Ridge Drive in Lake Charles, and found a severely malnourished boy laying on a blood and urine stained pallet.

"We are very fortunate that we're not investigating a murder case," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

According to police, a dog leash was hooked from one door to another to keep the young boy inside. The 38-pound nine-year-old told police he was not allowed to eat, and at some points he got so hungry that he ate his own feces and drank his own urine.

27-year-old Jaime Day is currently facing 25 counts of cruelty to a juvenile, and 2 counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

"Who uses a dog leash or anything for that matter to lock a kid in a room? Most of us say, go to your room you are punished. We don't barricade them in like prisoner," said Sheriff Mancuso.

According to Sheriff Mancuso, family members of Jaime Day said she is not to blame. They said the boy, who was taken from his biological mother a while back, already had issues.

"I don't know how you can defend this. I don't know how you can defend the evidence that we have. This child has been abused,' said Sheriff Mancuso.

According to Sheriff Mancuso, the boy is currently in foster care, and is recovering well. His step mother currently sits in jail on 5.5-million dollar bond, and his father, Murry Day, who recently turned himself in, is also being held on a two million dollar bond.

