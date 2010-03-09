Palm trees and cold temps

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Ag Center says not to worry if you have palm trees turning brown due to cold weather.

The trees reportedly can survive the damage from cold temps, but can be slow to recover. However, if they fail to put out new shoots by late summer, then they may not have survived the winter temps.

In the meantime, homeowners can trim off dead or damaged fronds any time from now through April.

LSU AG center extension horticulturist Robert Turley says there's no need for panic just yet...and also says that owners may remove any dead fronds that the see on the tree.

