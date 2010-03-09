Federal CITGO oil spill decision handed down

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A federal judge hands down a decision against CITGO Petroleum over a 2006 oil spill at the company's Lake Charles refinery.

The decision landed against CITGO's legal efforts to try to limit the fines and special conditions it could face in a federal Clean Water Act lawsuit.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit filed against CITGO by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The lawsuit seeks damages for a spill that leaked an estimated 53,000 barrels of oil into the Calcasieu River and other waterways.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.