Bank robbery in Mermentau

MERMENTAU, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Acadia and Jeff Davis spread out in the rural area near Mermentau where they think two men who robbed Mermentau Bank of Commerce and Trust may have fled. Mermentau is in Acadia parish but deputies were stationed on the other side of the river at Highway 1126 in Jeff Davis Parish as they tried to close in on the robbers.

A plane could be seen circling the area and deputies had tracking dogs in the woods hoping to find the suspects who apparently ditched the motorcycle they used in the robbery. Mermentau residents are understandably shocked such a serious crime would happen in their community. Darla Istre owns a local restaurant where it was the talk of the noon hour.  "It's a scary situation and actually a reality check . All the robberies you hear on the news you just don't think it's going to happen in a little small town like this, but I guess it can happen anywhere."

Mermentau's just a tiny little village and no one here can remember there ever being a bank robbery before.Said Istre, "This is a quiet community. Everybody takes care of everybody. Actually it's really a shock because nothing like this has ever happened in this little town."

Istre seems sure of one thing. The robbers must be outsiders. She's hopeful they'll be apprehended. "I know the ladies who work there and I'm sure they're very, very scared and I hope the criminals are caught."

The sheriff confirms the bank was robbed at gunpoint about 10:30 in the morning by masked men in black hooded jackets and gloves. No word precisely when or where the robbers were last seen. Investigators say the robbers were two black men in their thirties wearing Mardi Gras type masks, black gloves and black hooded jackets. Anyone with information should call the Acadia Sheriff's Department at 788-8772.

