Sowela career fair

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) –Sowela Technical Community College held its first career fair of the year to give students chance to jump start their careers.

"I'm going to graduate in the spring or fall of 2011," said Sowela Junior Glen Rupert.

Like most college students and recent graduates, Rupert is thinking about life after graduation. He came to the career fair seeking an internship to launch his career, while others were ready to dive right into the work force.

"The student turnout has been phenomenal," said Terence Vinson, Dean of Student Success.

Over 300 students came to the career fair. Sowela was also pleased to present them with 30 employers located in or near Southwest Louisiana, despite the economic down turn.

"With the economic climate of today," Vinson said, "Students want to be employed and that's really our push, to get students educated and placed with a job in the workforce."

"It's definitely a good way to break the ice," said Rupert, "They're on a one on one level. They're really trying to talk to you and let you now what it's about."

The college also works hand in hand with employers to ensure students are not limited to only temporary jobs.

Vinson stated, "Many of these jobs are long term. A lot of students are placed temporarily, we want to ensure that students have skills to where they cannot only get a job, but get a career."

Sowela also offered students the opportunity to pursue a higher education at the fair, so they can better prepare themselves for their careers.

"We want them to see how education does translate into more of a college to career transition."

Sowela holds its career fair in the spring and fall.

