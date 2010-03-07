Fujita leaves Saints

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Linebacker Scott Fujita will not be wearing black and gold this up coming season.
ESPN reports that Fujita, a Saints unrestricted free agent, has signed a multi-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. The report did not disclose the terms of the contract.
Fujita, an eight year veteran helped the Saints to win Super Bowl XLIV.
Fujita has played in 120 games with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
