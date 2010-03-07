Westlake Police Dept. keep businesses safe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake Police Dept. keep businesses safe

By Jason Belk - bio | email

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - In 2005 the Westlake Police Department instituted a business check program in which officers physically check doors and windows of businesses and residences.

The program has helped reduce robberies in the city as the number has dramatically decreased since the program began.

The program began in 2005, and in 2004 there were 26 robberies, in 2005 it dropped to 16, then seven in 2006, three in 2007 and 2008 and five in 2009.

"I wanted to try and make it as simple as I possibly could, it isn't too complicated. What it entails is just going out and actually physically and visibly checking door for doors for businesses and residences," said Westlake Police Chief Jeremy Cryer.

Once an officer arrives at a business or store the first thing a business they will do a visual test to make sure everything look clear, from there they will check the doors to make sure they are locked and then the windows to make sure nothing is wrong and after the entire store and premises has been cleared.

After each business check the officer will leave a card in the door to saying Westlake Police has been by and everything looks good.

One way the officers are able to prevent the robberies from even happening is to put themselves in the shoes of a criminal according to Westlake officer Eric Borel.

"You try your best to put yourself in those shoes, I think like, 'hey what would I do if I were trying to rob this business and try and get in there,' how would I go about it," said Borel.

The most important aspect of the program is it lets Westlake's residents know that there is a constant police presence.

"If I saw police officers throughout the night always checking businesses, even cars, making sure it's like we're here and we're checking it out," said Borel.

In the five years the program has been in place the police department's watchful eye is certainly deterring criminals

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly