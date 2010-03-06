Fairview wins 4th, Jennings falls

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) –The Fairview Lady Panthers and the Jennings Lady Bulldogs each concluded their basketball seasons with state title games today.

The finals resulted in a fourth consecutive title for the Lady Panthers, and a tough loss for the Lady Bulldogs.

Listed below are the final scores for their games.

Class B Championship Game

Fairview-100

Zwolle-71 F

Class 4A Championship Game

Jennings- 51

Vandebilt Catholic-71 F

