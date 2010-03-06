Fairview wins 4th, Jennings falls

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) –The Fairview Lady Panthers and the Jennings Lady Bulldogs each concluded their basketball seasons with state title games today.
The finals resulted in a fourth consecutive title for the Lady Panthers, and a tough loss for the Lady Bulldogs.
Listed below are the final scores for their games.
Class B Championship Game
Fairview-100
Zwolle-71 F
Class 4A Championship Game
Jennings- 51
Vandebilt Catholic-71 F
