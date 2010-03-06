Fire Safety Tips

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There has been an increase in fires across the lake area, and Captain Jeremy LeBlanc attributes it to "carelessness."

There are many simple things that can be done to prevent losing everything to a fire, including checking your smoke alarm.

"If you live in a home, what you really need to have is working smoke detectors, this is an early warning device," LeBlanc said, "If your smoke detector goes off take it seriously, get out of the house and stay out of the house."

LeBlanc thinks both of the two fires that occurred in the early morning houses of March 5th could have been prevented had the proper precautions been taken.

Another device that can help in catching a fire, before it can turn deadly, is a carbon monoxide detector.

"Carbon monoxide is odorless, it is colorless, it is tasteless and it's known as the silent killer. If you have a carbon monoxide detector in your house make sure it's working properly, and if it beeps, it's beeping for a reason," said LeBlanc.

More than anything Captain LeBlanc encourages people to use common sense; don't do things like leaving a stove unattended or lighting a candle and then walking out of the house.

If the people of Lake Charles continue to practice caution and understanding that there is no such thing as being too safe when it comes to fire, the current influx of fires will drop quickly.

