By Crystal Price

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The Common Threads Quilt Guild in Deridder hosted the "Hangin by a Thread" quit show at the War Memorial Civic Center on Saturday.

Members of the Common Threads guild spent the last week hanging more than 150 quilts for the show.

The show brought quilters from different guilds in Deridder, Leesville, Alexandria, and other cities.

Leola Thrower of Alexandria won "Best of Show" with her "Garden Gatherings" quilt.

Thrower has been quilting for 15 years and she's made at least 50 quilts in that time.

"It's very rewarding and good therapy too," said Thrower. "It's a hobby and not a job. I've never sold a single quilt. I do it because I love it."

Also on display was the Common Thread Guild's community service work for the Dialysis Center in Deridder.

The guild in Deridder has quilted more than 400 quilts for the Dialysis Center within the last 13 years.

"We get together once a month to piece the quilts for different patients," said Linda Moses, the president of the Common Thread Quilt Guild. "We can put one together like this in one meet."

The group even made a quilt for Moses 3 years ago when she had brain surgery.

"I cry every time I think about them," said Moses. "It's nice they thought enough of me to make me a quilt."

Proceeds from today's quilt show will help pay for quilts that will be made for dialysis patients.

The guild will meet again April 6th to make a quilt for their next patient.

