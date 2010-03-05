Two local boys teams survive quarterfinals

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Three local high school boys' basketball teams played in the state quarterfinals tonight.
Listed below are the final scores for Washington Marion, Sulphur, and Fairview.
Boys Class 5A Quarterfinals
Sulphur-58
Hammond-59 F
Boys Class 4A Quarterfinals
Washington Marion- 61
Northside-53 F/OT
Boys Class B
Centerville-79
Fairview-86 F
