Two local boys teams survive quarterfinals

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Three local high school boys' basketball teams played in the state quarterfinals tonight.

Listed below are the final scores for Washington Marion, Sulphur, and Fairview.

Boys Class 5A Quarterfinals

 Sulphur-58

 Hammond-59               F

 Boys Class 4A Quarterfinals

Washington Marion- 61

 Northside-53                F/OT

Boys Class B

 Centerville-79

 Fairview-86                   F

