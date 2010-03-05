Two local boys teams survive quarterfinals

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Three local high school boys' basketball teams played in the state quarterfinals tonight.

Listed below are the final scores for Washington Marion, Sulphur, and Fairview.

Boys Class 5A Quarterfinals

Sulphur-58

Hammond-59 F

Boys Class 4A Quarterfinals

Washington Marion- 61

Northside-53 F/OT

Boys Class B

Centerville-79

Fairview-86 F

