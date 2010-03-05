By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) – It's been the same deal for years. You measure detergent and softener for the wash and throw a sheet into the dryer to get your laundry soft and clean. But now, there's the Purex Complete 3-in-1 laundry sheets. They're an all in one cleaning solution for use in the washer and the dryer.

We sent for a sample pack after seeing an advertisement on TV. The pack took about eight weeks to be delivered. The sample pack came with two sheets, which should clean two large loads of laundry. The first load we tested was a large mixed load of colored laundry. This test was to see how well the sheet works overall in cleaning, softening, and static control. The second test was a load of white laundry that we'll soiled with some common stains like grass and food to see how well it removes stains.

Before use, the sheet has a layer of blue detergent for washing and a green stripe for softening and static removal in the dryer. I set the water level and adjusted the dial for a large cold wash. The whole laundry sheet drops in next. Then I load my colored clothes into the machine. After a few minutes of washing, I took a peek and found suds and a pleasant aroma. After the wash, I moved my clean load into the dryer.

The Purex sheet was now white where the blue was before, and it still had its green strip on the top as expected for use in the dryer. Into the dryer the sheet went to finish the job.

Meanwhile, I worked to stain an old pair of white socks. I made some grass stains on one sock and a spilled cranberry juice, some ketchup, and chocolate syrup on the other sock. I wiped off the bulk mess, leaving the stains. I then tossed the soiled socks in the wash with my other Purex sheet along with the rest of my whites. Once washed, the food stains were out but some of the grass stains remained. This seemed to perform about as well as most other detergents. A pretreatment may have helped alleviate the stains in this case. The whites went for a tumble in the dryer.

I found after inspecting and folding both loads, that the clothes were clean, smooth, and they're static free. They also had a pleasant aroma. So in our trials, the Purex 3-in-1 sheets clean their way to a YES for this week's "Does it Work?" test. We sent for a free sample of Purex 3-in-1 sheets for our test, but you can find a twenty pack selling locally for around $6-$8.

Web Extra: I was relatively impressed with how well these sheets worked. Instead of carrying around a bottle of detergent and a bottle of fabric softener plus some dryer sheets, these all in one sheets are less bulky and require no measuring. The sheets come in three fragrances: Spring Oasis, Tropical Escape, and Pure & Clean. Our samples were of Spring Oasis. For a link to the free offer, just click to the Purex Sample Offer link to the right.

As far as cost efficiency in comparison with the traditional methods, I was curious so I did some non-scientific research on my own. Keep in mind, prices vary by store, by the size of container, and brand of what you purchase. The 20-pack of Purex Complete 3-in-1 at a local store cost $6.99, so that's about $0.35 per load. I then found out how much a 32-load bottle of Purex detergent, 40-load bottle of Purez fabric softener, and a 40-sheet box of Bounce dryer sheets cost, and calculated the per load cost of using all three which came to $0.28 per load. In our example, the Purex Complete 3-in-1 sheets cost more than the other three combined per load, but many times you'll pay a higher price for convenience. Also, if you don't use them for your day to day laundry, they'd be good for a college student in a dorm or to take with you on vacation if you stay somewhere with a washer and dryer. Just some of my thoughts!

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.





