2nd fire in 1 week at Place Vendome - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2nd fire in 1 week at Place Vendome

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is investigating a second fire in less than two weeks at the Place Vendome Apartments on 5th Avenue in Lake Charles.

Fire officials responded to the call around 4 a.m. Friday morning at 1900 Prejean Drive.

Officials said the fire affected at 4 units out of 16 in Building L of the complex.

Crystal Carmack, the Place Vendome Apartments manager, said the blaze was not electrical.

"It was coming out of Room 168 in the L Building," said Carmack. "We do know that it started in the bed area."

There were no injuries reported at the scene, however, 3 families were relocated to another area of the apartment complex.

Sharon Jefferson, a resident of the L Building, said the early morning fire was not her typical wake up call.

"It all happened so fast," said Jefferson. "I was in the bed lying down sleeping when my daughter came in and told me to get up because the house was on fire."

Coleder Price is also a resident of one of the units destroyed by the fire.

Price was just about to leave for work this morning around 4 a.m. when she discovered the flames on the 2nd floor of Building L.

"I came back and hollered for the neighbors upstairs and they said they were out and then I had to run and get my family out," said Price.

Although Price and her family have a place to live, she said it will not bring back her belongings destroyed in the fire.

"When the fire caught M Building last week I was saying I was going to go get some renter's insurance this week," said Price. "But this morning I get up and get ready for work and find out we're on fire over here now."

Price said her best advice is to get renter's insurance and to always be prepared for the worst case scenario.

Place Vendome Apartments said they hope to begin reconstructing the apartments as receive  the damage estimates.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly