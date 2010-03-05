2nd fire in 1 week at Place Vendome

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is investigating a second fire in less than two weeks at the Place Vendome Apartments on 5th Avenue in Lake Charles.

Fire officials responded to the call around 4 a.m. Friday morning at 1900 Prejean Drive.

Officials said the fire affected at 4 units out of 16 in Building L of the complex.

Crystal Carmack, the Place Vendome Apartments manager, said the blaze was not electrical.

"It was coming out of Room 168 in the L Building," said Carmack. "We do know that it started in the bed area."

There were no injuries reported at the scene, however, 3 families were relocated to another area of the apartment complex.

Sharon Jefferson, a resident of the L Building, said the early morning fire was not her typical wake up call.

"It all happened so fast," said Jefferson. "I was in the bed lying down sleeping when my daughter came in and told me to get up because the house was on fire."

Coleder Price is also a resident of one of the units destroyed by the fire.

Price was just about to leave for work this morning around 4 a.m. when she discovered the flames on the 2nd floor of Building L.

"I came back and hollered for the neighbors upstairs and they said they were out and then I had to run and get my family out," said Price.

Although Price and her family have a place to live, she said it will not bring back her belongings destroyed in the fire.

"When the fire caught M Building last week I was saying I was going to go get some renter's insurance this week," said Price. "But this morning I get up and get ready for work and find out we're on fire over here now."

Price said her best advice is to get renter's insurance and to always be prepared for the worst case scenario.

Place Vendome Apartments said they hope to begin reconstructing the apartments as receive the damage estimates.

