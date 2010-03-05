School bus involved in three-vehicle crash

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - State Police say a school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash this morning at 6:45 a.m. on the West Fork Bridge, between Westlake and Moss Bluff.

Officials say there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver had not started her route yet.

Troopers say a trailer being pulled by a truck came unhitched and went into the opposing lane. The bus hit the trailer, and a car then rear-ended the bus.

No one was hurt. The driver of the truck was cited for Car less Operation for Failure to Secure Load.

