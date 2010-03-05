Two early morning house fires, one claims life - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two early morning house fires, one claims life

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles fire investigators are piecing together what happened in two early morning structure fires, one claimed a woman's life.

Firefighters tell us the fire occurred at 616 North First Ave. They say the cause is electrical in nature.

We're told the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Fire officials say there were four people in the house at the time. According to officials, the home did not have a smoke alarm. 

The victim has not yet been identified, but we'll have those details for you as soon as they become available.

The second call for a structure fire came in around 4 a.m., according to fire fighters. They responded to the second fire in a week at Place Vendome apartments off Fifth Ave.

Officials tell 7News that two apartments were affected, but more may have sustained smoke and/or water damage.

No word yet on any injuries.

The first fire at this very complex occurred February 25. Five families had to be relocated to other units in the complex.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

