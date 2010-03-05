Two early morning house fires, one claims life

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles fire investigators are piecing together what happened in two early morning structure fires, one claimed a woman's life.

Firefighters tell us the fire occurred at 616 North First Ave. They say the cause is electrical in nature.

We're told the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Fire officials say there were four people in the house at the time. According to officials, the home did not have a smoke alarm.

The victim has not yet been identified, but we'll have those details for you as soon as they become available.

The second call for a structure fire came in around 4 a.m., according to fire fighters. They responded to the second fire in a week at Place Vendome apartments off Fifth Ave.

Officials tell 7News that two apartments were affected, but more may have sustained smoke and/or water damage.

No word yet on any injuries.

The first fire at this very complex occurred February 25. Five families had to be relocated to other units in the complex.

