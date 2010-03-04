Calcasieu Police Jurors face declining sales tax revenues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Police Jurors face declining sales tax revenues

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA(KPLC) -It's a sign of the times-- falling sales tax revenues due to the poor economy. It's already forced Calcasieu schools to make budget cuts, but what about the police jury? But while collections are down, neither the public or parish employees may ever feel the effect.

Calcasieu Police Jurors are seeing their sales taxes decline. The decline started in 2009 and seems to be worsening this year as Assistant Administrator Bryan Beam told police jurors. "If you were to take the trend that we see for the first two months of the year it's kind of scary but we would end up about eight and a half million dollars short of what we budgeted in 2010. We're hopeful this is not the trend and two months, certainly we don't want to over react."

 But under parish budgeting policies the money they spend this year is what was collected last year.   And with reserves they can maintain services without cuts at this point. Beam told jurors, "The good news is we're prepared. And that's really the message we want to convey. We've got some fund balances that can absorb this for some period. The key is we have to watch it very carefully."

 Parish Engineer Claude Smart told jurors, "If it kept up for a period of a couple or three years then we would start hurting because our roads couldn't be overlayed on a timely basis. But in the road program we'd be okay for at least a couple of years. Whereas the operating budget would feel the pinch sooner."

 If the trend continues Smart says he'd prefer to eliminate a service rather than cut across the board.  "Our preference is to cut out a service instead of cut them all, you know, start doing them all down to a level of mediocrity. Our preference is to cut one out and try to do the rest of them well. But for now parish officials will keep a close eye on the situation with the hope that the economy will improve causing sales tax revenues to come back up again."

The police jury has two sales taxes on purchases in the areas outside the cities in Calcasieu Parish. One of those taxes comes up for renewal in May.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly