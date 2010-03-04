Saints release three players

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With free agent signing period set to begin at midnight, it was a matter of time until the Saints released some players, and they did just that this afternoon.
New Orleans released three players; Defensive end Charles Grant, linebacker Mark Simoneau and offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit.
Grant is the only starter out of the group. He started all 16 regular season games for the Saints last year, but missed the postseason after tearing his triceps.
Simoneau has missed part of the past two seasons with injuries.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.