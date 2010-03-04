Saints release three players

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With free agent signing period set to begin at midnight, it was a matter of time until the Saints released some players, and they did just that this afternoon.

New Orleans released three players; Defensive end Charles Grant, linebacker Mark Simoneau and offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit.

Grant is the only starter out of the group. He started all 16 regular season games for the Saints last year, but missed the postseason after tearing his triceps.

Simoneau has missed part of the past two seasons with injuries.

